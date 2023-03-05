5 Benefits of drinking Lemon Juice in summer

Summer is finally here! It is March, and we can already feel the heat. Hot summers and heatwaves are common in India, especially in May and June. But this year, India experienced its hottest February since 1901.

Hence, it is important to take care of your health and keep your body cool by having a balanced diet, drinking a lot of water, and consuming juices.

Lemon is the first fruit that comes to our mind when we think of beating the heat. One should make it a point to drink lemon juice frequently during the hot summer.

But did you know that aside from keeping our bodies cool during the summer, the drink has other health benefits as well?

Here are 5 health benefits of drinking lemon juice in the summer.

Improves digestion

Consuming a glass of lemon juice daily will help improve your digestion. It helps improve your stomach health.

Improves heart health

Lemons are a good source of vitamin C, which helps reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke. The vitamin C also significantly lower some risk factors for heart disease and control blood cholesterol levels.

Supports weightloss

Lemon water contains soluble pectin fiber that makes you feel full and boosts your metabolism slightly, which can help with weight loss.

Good for skin

Lemon juice is very good for your skin as well. Make sure to drink the juice to get rid of pimples, and you can also put some drops in your daily face cream to apply on your skin for a flawless look.

Prevents hairfall

Lemon juice has vitamin C that is useful for the hair as well. You can dilute it with hair oil and apply it to your scalp to reduce dandruff, and you can also mix with your hair mask to prevent hairfall.