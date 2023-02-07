Almonds: 8 Reasons to add the dry fruit to your daily diet

Almonds are the edible seeds of Prunus dulcis, more commonly called the almond tree. It is highly nutritious and rich in healthy fats, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

They are native to the Middle East, but the US is now the world’s largest producer.

Almonds are sold either raw or roasted, and you can buy them in stores with the shell removed, revealing the edible nut inside.

They are also used to produce almond milk, oil, butter, flour or paste — also known as marzipan.

But, do you know the reasons why almonds should be a part of your diet?

Here are 8 reasons to add almonds to your daily diet:

Blood sugar control

Nuts are low in carbs but high in healthy fats, protein, and fiber which makes them a perfect choice for people with diabetes. Almonds are remarkably high amount of magnesium hence, adding it to your daily diet will help you control yourt blood sugar levels.

Control cholesterol levels

High levels of LDL lipoproteins in your blood, also known as 'bad' cholesterol is a well-known risk factor for heart disease. Eating almonds daily will help you reduce your cholesterol levels while maintaining good HDL cholesterol.

Helps in weightloss

Nuts contain several nutrients that your body struggles to break down and digest. Your body does not absorb about 10–15% of the calories in nuts. Furthermore, some evidence suggests that eating nuts can slightly increase metabolism. Due to their satiating properties, nuts are a great addition to an effective weight loss diet.

Good for skin

Almonds are a major ingredient in skin care products because of a flavonoid present in them. This ingredient gives your skin nourishment and has anti-aging benefits.

Good for the brain

"Eat a few almonds every day," is a phrase we've all heard as children. That is due to the presence of potassium. Almonds are a rich source of potassium, which is one of the primary minerals that increases electrolyte levels in the body, giving it more energy. Almond milk consumption might strengthen your memory flow when there is an increase in electrolytes.

Cures anaemia

Consuming almonds can help prevent anaemia because they contain copper, iron, and vitamins that aid in the production of more haemoglobin.

Rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants found in almonds are abundant and can help you stave off stress. Stress causes molecular damage, which in turn causes inflammatory disease, cancer, and ageing.

