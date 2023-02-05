5 Natural foods for stronger, healthier lungs

When was the last time you checked in on your lungs?

Keeping your lungs healthy is as easy as getting the right nutrients. Certain natural foods and herbs can foster stronger lungs.

It is possible to improve your breathing, regardless of whether your goal is to develop strong lungs that will enable you to perform regular physical activity. Furthermore, what you consume might have a significant impact.

Add these 5 natural foods into your diet, and you can begin building stronger lungs every single day.

Apples

'An apple a day keeps the doctor away!' The phrase is real, for sure. Consuming an apple might actually help your body. Quercetin, an antioxidant found in apples, may help protect the lungs against smoke and other pollutants. Pick organic apples over other fruits for a late-afternoon snack. Apples can also improve alertness.

Tea

Black tea and ginger tea, like other food sources, are really beneficial for your lungs. The tea’s high antioxidant content is beneficial. Choose black tea over black coffee as a morning warm-up or an afternoon drink.

Turmeric

Consuming turmeric on a daily basis will help your body a lot. But, drinking turmeric with milk or water on a daily basis aids in lessening the inflammation in the air passage. Turmeric's active compound curcumin helps to naturally cleanse the lungs and flush toxins out of the system, strengthening the immune response.

Peppermint

Fresh minty breath benefits not only those around you, but also your body. Drinking water spiked with peppermint essential oil improves respiratory rates as the mint relaxes the bronchial muscles. Add 3 to 4 drops to hot water for inhalation.

Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus oil is really beneficial for your lung health. Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to a bowl of boiling water and slowly breathe in the vapors for 10 minutes. It also prevents bronchitis flare-ups when combined with two other essential oils, lime and pine. That also explains why cough drops often contain eucalyptus extract.

Read Also 5 tips to take care of your lungs if you have respiratory issues

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)