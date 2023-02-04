5 tips to take care of your lungs if you have respiratory issues

Do your lungs come to mind when you consider your health? Since you can't see your lungs and practically breathe without thinking about it, it's easy to forget that you need to keep them strong and healthy. However, healthy lungs are important for your overall health.

Your body has a natural defense system designed to protect the lungs, keeping dirt and germs at bay. But there are some important things you can do to reduce your risk of lung disease. And in case you have respiratory illness, make sure to get regular checkups and consult your doctor before taking any new changes in your daily activity.

Here are 5 tips to take care of your lungs if you have a respiratory illness.

Don’t smoke

It’s never too late to stop smoking. Smoking is the leading cause of COPD, lung cancer, and preventable death. Quit smoking to decrease your risk for chronic lung conditions. Giving up tobacco at any age provides health benefits and improves your quality of life. Not just that, make sure to stay away from becoming a passive smoker.

Exercise

You know you need to exercise your muscles to keep them healthy and strong. Your lungs need stimulation too! Physical exercise strengthens your lungs, increases lung capacity, and helps clean your lungs. Choose physical activity and exercise that gets your heart rate up and makes you breathe deeper.

Try breathing exercises that can be performed at your work desk or during your commute. These excercises strengthen your lungs, improve lung function, increase lung capacity, and help clean your lungs.

But, make sure they are doctor prescribed. Do not over do. Make sure to do excercise for a small period of time, rather than a long stretch.

Drink more water

Staying properly hydrated is important for your overall health, and it also helps promote proper lung function. Drinking water helps thin the mucus produced by the lungs, which makes it easier to breathe; this is especially true for people with lung diseases, such as COPD.

Improve indoor air quality

Make sure to keep a clean home and wash linens, vacuum, dust, and replace air filters in your home regularly. You may have to do these things more often if you have indoor pets.

Invest in a good Air Purifier that will sanitise the air that you breathe in and get rid of things like smoke, dust, pollutants and more. They can also relieve asthma symptoms, improve your sleep and even reduce the chances of airborne diseases.

Add some greenery

Adding greenery to your home a great way to liven up the décor, but it can also be great for your lungs.

Here are three of the best plants for your respiratory system:

Horehound leaf plant is well-known as an ingredient in cough drops and cough syrups. If you have issues with excess mucus, allergies and congestion, this would be a great addition to your home.

Chinese evergreens is a plant that emits high oxygen content and purifies the air at the same time, this plant is ideal to have in your room.

Snake plant purifies the air and is known for its nighttime oxygen production abilities.

