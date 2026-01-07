Discover Cherry Blossom In India: A Guide To The Hidden Gem Welcoming Global Travelers

Cherry Blossom | X/ @SPhangnon

Kohima: When one thinks of cherry blossoms, Japan often comes to mind as the quintessential destination for this stunning spectacle. But, what if you can experience cherry blossom in India? From Shillong to Himachal Pradesh, numerous regions in the country are home to must-see cherry blossoms, and the vibrant northeastern state, Nagaland, is one of them.

The state offers a breathtaking display of cherry blossoms in the spring and winters, making it an enchanting alternative for travelers seeking vibrant natural beauty. The cherry blossom trees in Nagaland typically bloom in the winter season, enveloping the landscape in hues of pink and white.

Where to witness cherry blossoms in Nagaland?

If you love watching cherry blossoms, here are some must-visit spots in Nagaland you shouldn't miss, as mentioned below.

Kohima- Nagaland's capital city

Kohima is regarded as one of the best places in India to see cherry blossoms. This beautiful city, nestled in the mountains, features the Botanical Garden, where you can find these vibrant flowers lining the sidewalks and scattered along the streets, creating a lovely pink hue in every corner. Additionally, the Kohima War Cemetery offers stunning views of cherry blossoms.

Kisama heritage village

Kisama Heritage Village is a fantastic location to view cherry blossoms, particularly the wild Himalayan cherry, also known as Indian Sakura. The blooming of this wild flower coincides with the renowned Hornbill Festival, creating a beautiful blend of cultural and natural beauty.

Longkhum

Longkhum village, also known as Nagaland's vegetable capital, is another fantastic place to witness the wild Himalayan cherry blossoms, often called Indian Sakura. The village transforms into a canvas of soft pink as cherry blossoms bloom along roads and hillsides. It offers a magical pink spectacle with cultural festivities, making it a prime spot.

Pfutsero

Pfutsero, often regarded as Nagaland's own little Switzerland, is around 65 km from Kohima. The town is a less-crowded spot in Nagaland that offers the majestic views of cherry blossoms, valleys, and lush greenery.

Why you should visit?

Visiting during the cherry blossom season not only allows you to witness this spectacle but also helps support the local economy. As more travelers seek out these blooming beauties, the importance of eco-tourism becomes paramount. So, when planning your next travel adventure, consider deviating from the traditional routes and immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of cherry blossoms in Nagaland. It's an experience that promises to linger in your memory long after the blossoms have fallen.