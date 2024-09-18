 Tamil Nadu: Laid Off Software Engineer Narrates Story Behind Taking Up Delivery Job To Survive, Swiggy Responds
Addressing the struggle a delivery partner goes through, he said, "I still remember those early morning rides, the blazing afternoon sun, the pouring rain, and those late-night deliveries...It was not easy—balancing hope, rejection, and the grind of the day-to-day."

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Software Engineer Narrates Story Behind Taking Up Delivery Job | LinkedIn/Riyazuddin A

A LinkedIn post shared by a Tamil Nadu-based man named Riyazuddin A has caught the attention of internet users as it narrated how a software engineer was forced to take up a delivery boy's job after being laid off from an IT firm. It was learned that Riyazuddin associated with Swiggy a while after layoff affected his engineering career.

"A few months ago, life took an unexpected turn when I was laid off from my job. With rejections piling up and bills to pay, I found myself in a difficult financial position. During that time, I made the decision to become a Swiggy delivery partner to meet my financial needs," he wrote in his LinkedIn Post that is now going viral.

Addressing the struggle a delivery partner goes through, he said, "I still remember those early morning rides, the blazing afternoon sun, the pouring rain, and those late-night deliveries...It was not easy—balancing hope, rejection, and the grind of the day-to-day." However, he soon reflected on the months he served as a Swiggy delivery partner and said that the role made him stronger.

Engineer shares learning from Swiggy job

"Those months as a Swiggy delivery partner gave me more than just financial support; they gave me invaluable lessons in patience, persistence, and humility. Every order I delivered made me stronger," Riyazuddin wrote while adding further, "Each delivery wasn’t just about the earnings, it was a step forward in reclaiming my resilience. Swiggy gave me an opportunity to stay afloat when everything else seemed to sink."

Food delivery app responds to viral post

Swiggy responded to the software engineer's post and termed his story to be "Inspiring."

"What an inspiring story, Riyazuddin! We’re grateful to have been part of your journey and are proud of the strength, persistence, and resilience you've shown," the food delivery app wrote while wishing him all the success in your new chapter.

