Women's Day Special: Female Delivery Executives On Working With Swiggy, Quashing Notion Of Gender-Bound Jobs & More

Female Swiggy Delivery Executives Roshani and Chandana |

Did you just receive your food order from a female delivery executive? While this might have surprised you, it's certainly worth noting that women have not left behind any profession unturned, challenging stereotypes and being a part of jobs dominated by men. Celebrating International Women's Day on March 8, we spoke to two female delivery partners associated with Swiggy, a popular online delivery app.

Take a look at Roshani and Chandana's journey, redefining the role of “delivery boys” and being a hunger saviour arriving at your doorstep. Read Excerpts:

It's proud to see women not restricting themselves and exploring jobs. Can you tell us more about yourself and your work life?

Roshani Anand Juwatkar, 24, Mumbai: Being a single woman, I take pride in contributing to the financial well-being of my family. Alongside pursuing my graduation, I support my family with my income. Juggling multiple roles, I work not only as a Swiggy delivery executive but also as an assistant development officer at an insurance company. The variety in my roles, from an office job to delivering with Swiggy, keeps life dynamic and interesting. It's a unique blend that allows me to gain professional experience while pursuing my academic goals.

Balancing education and employment comes with its challenges, but it's a journey I've willingly embarked on to fulfill my responsibilities towards my family.

Chandana RK, 27, Bengaluru: I'm happily married and blessed with a kid who's currently in his pre-primary, U-KG. I take pride in what I’m doing today. It's physically demanding, but I enjoy the flexibility it offers, especially as a mother.

Before joining Swiggy, my professional journey revolved around being a receptionist and handling various desk jobs. Working as a delivery executive has been quite a change from my previous in-office roles. This job helps me manage my schedule around my child's routine which is crucial for me. Notably, my husband and I were passionate dance practitioners, but financial responsibilities led us to choose different career paths. Though my husband and I miss dancing professionally, we understand the importance of providing for our family. I'm grateful for the opportunity to earn a living and support my family.

What made you choose this profession?

Roshani: Flexibility was the key in choosing this profession, as I have to multitask and manage two jobs. The flexibility offered is invaluable to me, this way, I can fulfill my financial responsibilities for my family without compromising on my academic pursuits. Swiggy serves as a source of reliable income while allowing me to balance both responsibilities effectively.

Chandana: I chose to become a Swiggy delivery executive for two major reasons. Firstly, it was a practical decision to fulfill the financial commitments of my family. Being a mother of a school-going child and a homemaker, I needed a job that not only brought in income but also allowed me the flexibility to manage my household responsibilities. The second reason was the freedom that comes with working as my own boss, setting my own schedule, and working at my own pace.

What are the difficulties or challenges you come across as a female delivery executive?

Roshani: I haven't faced any significant difficulties so far. The job is quite encouraging and rewarding.

Chandana: Honestly, I haven't encountered any significant challenges since I started working with Swiggy. The combination of financial independence, flexibility, and a user-friendly platform makes my experience as a Swiggy delivery executive a fulfilling one. Importantly, the platform prioritises safety of its delivery executives, which is reassuring. There’s an option to deny orders to specific places if they make me uneasy.

How do you feel about working in this job that is considered to be dominated by men? Is the scenario changing?

Roshani: It's heartening to see that more women are opting for this profession as a means to achieve financial independence. I have personally observed that this job treats everyone equally, regardless of gender. The notion that certain jobs are gender-bound is gradually fading, and it's clear that women too can excel in roles like delivery executives.

Chandana: One of the most rewarding aspects of this job is the respect that comes with it. I've noticed that everyone, including my colleagues and customers, treats me with respect. It's encouraging to see that the same holds true for the men who work in this field. This atmosphere of mutual respect makes the work environment positive and enjoyable.

It's reassuring to know that the company values its employees and strives to create a supportive and inclusive workplace.