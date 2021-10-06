Taliban leader Anas Haqqani glorifies Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi who 'smashed Somnath idol'; enraged Indians say 'it stands tall and proud'

Taliban leader Anas Haqqani, on Tuesday, visited the shrine of Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi. Taking to Twitter, he glorified Ghaznavi who had demolished the Somnath idol in the past. The tweet has irked Indians and has thus, sparked an outrage.

Mahmud Ghaznavi was the first the first independent ruler of the Turkic dynasty of Ghaznavids, ruling from 998 to 1030. His kingdom extended from northwestern Iran proper to the Punjab in the Indian subcontinent, Khwarazm in Transoxiana, and Makran.

It is said that Ghaznavi had invaded and robbed the wealthiest cities and temple towns, such as Mathura and Somnath, in medieval India around seventeen times. He used the loot to develop his capital in Ghazni.

Haqqani tweeted on Tuesday, "Today, we visited the shrine of Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi, a renowned Muslim warrior & Mujahid of the 10th century. Ghaznavi (May the mercy of Allah be upon him) established a strong Muslim rule in the region from Ghazni & smashed the idol of Somnath."

It is noteworthy that Anas Haqqani, a leader of the Haqqani network, part of the Afghan Taliban movement, was a part of the Taliban's negotiation team in its political office in Doha, Qatar.

The tweet has garnered massive outrage as communal tweets are being fired by Indians who are enraged about the glorification.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:46 AM IST