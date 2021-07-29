'Take a bow, Mary Kom': Indian champion loses to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia at Tokyo Olympics; netizens send virtual love

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom's (51kg) pursuit of a second Olympic medal ended in the pre-quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games as she went down to 2016 edition's bronze-medallist Ingrit Valencia in a fiercely-fought showdown here on Thursday.

The 38-year-old legend, who is a multiple-time Asian champion and a bronze-winner from the 2012 London olympics, lost 2-3 to the Colombian, giving it her all in what would now be her final Olympic bout.

Mary Kom had tears in her eyes and a wide smile on her face when the referee raised Valencia's hand at the end of the bout, exhausted after the intense clash.

The way Valencia rushed in when the first bell rang, it was quite obvious that the bout would be high voltage and it was exactly how it turned out to be. The two were attacking each other from word go and Valencia grabbed the upper hand when she clinched the opening round 4-1.

The Manipuri veteran fought back to claim the second and the third round by 2-3 margins but the slender edge that Valencia took in the opening round tilted the final scores in her favour.

While the news has made Indians sad, there is no bitterness amid citizens. Social media is witnessing an otpour of love and support for Mary Kom within citizens appreciating her for er performance and determination.

