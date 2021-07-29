Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other celebs support Simone Biles after she withdraws to focus on mental health

"Only when we are okay can we perform at our best, and enjoy doing so. Thank you for helping normalise that even under tremendous pressure, it’s ok to be human. Thank you for your courage and strength. You are a role model, and just like the rest of the world I’m so inspired and awed by you. Once again you have shown us what it truly means to be a champion," Priyanka added in the caption.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan wrote, "What an inspiration! An important reminder to take care of your mental health along with your physical! A message for difficult times like these."

For the unversed, American gymnast Simone Biles has cited mental health concerns as her reason to pull out of the women's team final in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Actress Dia Mirza wrote, "Everyone, everywhere must learn to recognise nothing is more important than mental health. We see you, we hear you and we are with you @simonebiles."