Swiggy delivery man slapped by cop in Coimbatore; details inside

A traffic cop was caught on camera hitting a Swiggy delivery man at a traffic junction on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
A clip of the incident has gone viral on social media. The entire incident was recorded by a passerby on the phone.
According to reports surfacing online, the delivery man has been identified as M. Mohanasundaram. He resides at Chinniyampalayam. He has filed a complaint with City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar.
In his complaint, Mr Mohanansundaram had said that the incident took place at Fun Mall junction opposite Peelamedu police station around 5.45 pm on Friday. He was on his way to Pankaja Mill Road post picking up a parcel. He had noticed that a private school bus driver was driving in a rash way. The bus was about to hit a two-wheeler. As he questioned the driver there was a traffic jam.
The cop abused and slapped the delivery boy and also damaged his bike.
