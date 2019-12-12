Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik congratulates activist Greta Thunberg with new sculpture

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has created a sand art tribute for teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg who was recently named at TIME's Person of The Year.
"Congratulations @GretaThunberg for @TIME Person of the year . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha, India," the artist wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of his sandy rendition of Thunberg. Below the sand-art, Pattnaik has also added the phrase "#FridaysForFuture" written in the sand.
This is not the first time he has created a portrait of Thunberg. In March this year, Pattnaik had posted a series of images of his creation, captioning it "Your voice gives us hope".
At that time the young activist had responded to the post with several heart emojis.
Greta was declared TIME's Person of the Year on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Edward Felsenthal, the editor-in-chief and CEO of TIME had written, "For sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have ... for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year”.
Earlier this year, Thunberg's impassioned speech at the UN Climate Action Summit went viral, making people around the world take heed of the growing urgency of the climate crisis as well as the 16-year-old activist.
But even before she came under the spotlight, Thunberg had begun a protest in her hometown. At that time, she was protesting solo -- a school strike for the environment outside the Swedish Parliament with a hand-painted poster. While it was slow to gain momentum, her actions have gradually sparked a worldwide movement.
