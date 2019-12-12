Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik congratulates activist Greta Thunberg with new sculpture

Greta was declared TIME's Person of the Year on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Edward Felsenthal, the editor-in-chief and CEO of TIME had written, "For sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have ... for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year”.

Earlier this year, Thunberg's impassioned speech at the UN Climate Action Summit went viral, making people around the world take heed of the growing urgency of the climate crisis as well as the 16-year-old activist.

But even before she came under the spotlight, Thunberg had begun a protest in her hometown. At that time, she was protesting solo -- a school strike for the environment outside the Swedish Parliament with a hand-painted poster. While it was slow to gain momentum, her actions have gradually sparked a worldwide movement.