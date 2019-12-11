Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg named TIME's 2019 Person of the Year

Teen activist Greta Thunberg has been named the 'Person of the Year' by TIME magazine.

Taking to Twitter, Edward Felsenthal, the editor-in-chief and CEO of TIME wrote, "For sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have ... for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year”.