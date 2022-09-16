Swiggy delivery executive helps Chennai-based elderly couple to contact son who met with an accident in Secunderabad

Representational Image |

A Swiggy delivery agent in Secunderabad went out of the way to help old parents in Chennai to contact their son who met with an accident in Secunderabad.

The entire incident was shared on Twitter by Saikiran Kannan. The Swiggy delivery agent is receiving many compliments and well wishes for his efforts.

According to the Twitter post, the son of the elderly couple had met with an accident a few days back and was on heavy medication. He, therefore, was avoiding his parents' calls because he didn't wanted them to worry.

Following his conversation with the Swiggy delivery agent, the son called his parents and told them about the entire ordeal.

"My mother felt grateful to the Swiggy man (Mr. Srinath Srikanth) who works around the West Venkatapuram, Old Alwal, (Secunderabad area)," wrote Kannan, adding that she transferred some money to him for going "above and beyond to help an old couple get in touch with their dear son!"

While few praised Kannan's mother's presence of mind to Swiggy guy's selfless service, Twitter users also talked about importance of literacy.

A user even wrote that, "The story has everything that human life should strive for empathy, compassion, dedication, selflessness, care, and ability to produce ideas that only us, humans, can imagine. And above all, putting all of them together to the right use. Loved it!"

A funny comment from a user was he felt that he can write an entire script and make a movie out of it.

Read the entire incident below as described by the Twitter user, Kannan:

The old couple were Kannan's mother's distant relatives in Chennai and had been unable to call their son in Secunderabad, for the past few days.

The couple was worried and then they, turned to Kannan's mother for assistance. She suggested that they should order something from Swiggy and ask the delivery person to check on the man.

"Given it was really late on a Sunday night, my mother decided to take a chance with Swiggy Instamart by choosing some biscuits and juice items to be delivered there. Her idea was to check on their son & ensure he was safe and sound," the Twitter user explained.

The delivery person went to the address but was unable to find the house. He spent some time to locate the place but couldn't so, he contacted Kannan's mother.

After finding the correct address, Kannan's mother called the Swiggy delivery agent to go to a new address and look for the son of the old parents.

At 10:00 p.m., when the Swiggy executive was delivering another order, still he went to the new address.

"He called exactly 30 minutes later, standing outside the flat of son, most presumably." wrote Kannan.

"Once the door opened, he handed over the phone to the son and asked my mom to confirm that was he the one she was looking for. And there he was!"

Read the tweet by Saikiran Kannan below:

Last night, a distant relative of my mother (an old couple) notified her of not being able to reach their son (Let us call him Mr. X) who lives alone in Secunderabad. Mr. X was not answering his phone for the past few days. The old couple shared his house address. — Saikiran Kannan | 赛基兰坎南 (@saikirankannan) September 12, 2022

Srinath Srikanth has received a lot of appreciation and love on Twitter.

Swiggy too, replied to the viral thread, requesting the order ID so that they could contact the delivery executive and 'appreciate him for his efforts.'

Read the reactions of the Twitter users to Kannan 's post:

Script likh sakte h apan to puri, movie bhi bana denge — Anmol Kumar (@AlmostAnmol) September 13, 2022

What a lovely lady your mother is! Would perhaps be called interfering is some western societies! But seeking and giving help should never be a sign of weakness. Of course, the Swiggy guy was above and beyond too! — ParomitaS (@Paroms) September 13, 2022

God bless you ,your mother and the swiggy delivery guy. This proves humanity still exists.....your mother is a true rock star...a huge jadoo ki jhappi for her all the way from Dubai!!!🤗🙏 — Chandra Mohan (@Mohan36) September 12, 2022

Appreciate your mom's presence of mind. Really sweet of her :-) — இந்தா வாயின்கோ - Take That (@indhavaainko) September 12, 2022

What a beautiful example of innovative minds leveraging new technologies to remotely know welfare of a person in a most efficient, effective and expeditious manner in least possible time. I salute your mother and her friends for achieving a near impossible by sheer persistence 🙏🏻 — Nitin Kulkarni (@nitienk) September 12, 2022

This story has everything that a #human life should strive for. #Empathy, #compassion, #dedication, #selflessness, #care for emotions and ability to produce ideas that only us, humans, can imagine. And above all, putting all of them together to the right use. Loved it! — RK (@msgraman) September 13, 2022

Humanity has not died, we are reminded. All those who think otherwise please understand miracles happen. This is one such example. Your Mom has played a brilliant role. Wonderful.

Thanks all those involved in pacifying those old parents. — JP (@palakkadan) September 13, 2022

Great narration brother & not to forget everybody involved executed things perfectly to make a Son's Parents Happy pic.twitter.com/0j0zjCneil — Surya95 (@Surya9513) September 13, 2022

This story has everything that a #human life should strive for. #Empathy, #compassion, #dedication, #selflessness, #care for emotions and ability to produce ideas that only us, humans, can imagine. And above all, putting all of them together to the right use. Loved it! — RK (@msgraman) September 13, 2022

Thanks to the @Swiggy man Mr Srinath Srikanth for helping beyond the call of duty and the mom for her perseverance. Last but not the least thanks to you for sharing it...🙏 — Rahul Soren (@rahulsoren) September 13, 2022

First of all credit goes to literacy, mother was literate so she did all this, so literacy is essential. Thank you mom — Eirish MK (@EirishMk) September 14, 2022