Swiggy delivery executive helps Chennai-based elderly couple to contact son who met with an accident in Secunderabad

A Swiggy delivery agent in Secunderabad went out of the way to help old parents in Chennai to contact their son who met with an accident in Secunderabad.
The entire incident was shared on Twitter by Saikiran Kannan. The Swiggy delivery agent is receiving many compliments and well wishes for his efforts.
According to the Twitter post, the son of the elderly couple had met with an accident a few days back and was on heavy medication. He, therefore, was avoiding his parents' calls because he didn't wanted them to worry.
Following his conversation with the Swiggy delivery agent, the son called his parents and told them about the entire ordeal.
"My mother felt grateful to the Swiggy man (Mr. Srinath Srikanth) who works around the West Venkatapuram, Old Alwal, (Secunderabad area)," wrote Kannan, adding that she transferred some money to him for going "above and beyond to help an old couple get in touch with their dear son!"
While few praised Kannan's mother's presence of mind to Swiggy guy's selfless service, Twitter users also talked about importance of literacy.
A user even wrote that, "The story has everything that human life should strive for empathy, compassion, dedication, selflessness, care, and ability to produce ideas that only us, humans, can imagine. And above all, putting all of them together to the right use. Loved it!"
A funny comment from a user was he felt that he can write an entire script and make a movie out of it.
Read the entire incident below as described by the Twitter user, Kannan:
The old couple were Kannan's mother's distant relatives in Chennai and had been unable to call their son in Secunderabad, for the past few days.
The couple was worried and then they, turned to Kannan's mother for assistance. She suggested that they should order something from Swiggy and ask the delivery person to check on the man.
"Given it was really late on a Sunday night, my mother decided to take a chance with Swiggy Instamart by choosing some biscuits and juice items to be delivered there. Her idea was to check on their son & ensure he was safe and sound," the Twitter user explained.
The delivery person went to the address but was unable to find the house. He spent some time to locate the place but couldn't so, he contacted Kannan's mother.
After finding the correct address, Kannan's mother called the Swiggy delivery agent to go to a new address and look for the son of the old parents.
At 10:00 p.m., when the Swiggy executive was delivering another order, still he went to the new address.
"He called exactly 30 minutes later, standing outside the flat of son, most presumably." wrote Kannan.
"Once the door opened, he handed over the phone to the son and asked my mom to confirm that was he the one she was looking for. And there he was!"
Read the tweet by Saikiran Kannan below:
Srinath Srikanth has received a lot of appreciation and love on Twitter.
Swiggy too, replied to the viral thread, requesting the order ID so that they could contact the delivery executive and 'appreciate him for his efforts.'
Read the reactions of the Twitter users to Kannan 's post: