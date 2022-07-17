e-Paper Get App

Swiggy's delivery agent helps Zomato counterpart; Internet praises 'true friendship'

Social media is full of clips that never fail to make us laugh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 07:52 PM IST
Image credit: Google

Social media is full of clips that never fail to make us laugh. Just like this video that shows us two delivery executives who are from competitive companies, Swiggy and Zomato help one another in Delhi's heat. Posted on social media, the clip has become everyone's favourite. The beautiful clip will make you say, "Divided by companies, united by profession."

The clip was shared by a social media user named Sannah Arora. The caption on the video read, "True friendship seen on these extremely hot & unbearable days in Delhi". The clip shows a Swiggy delivery agent, who is on a bike, holding the hand of his Zomato counterpart to help him reach faster in Delhi's heat as he is on a cycle.

One individual wrote, "Bros being bros". Another one wrote, "We need this in today's world". A third user wrote, "Best thing I saw today". What do you think about the video?

