‘Surahi vs fridge': Anand Mahindra boasts about the superiority of clay pot, netizens disagree

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra remains quite active on social media and often shares interesting posts related to various trending topics whether it be sports, AI, arts and so on.

Recently, a post that had a light-hearted comparison between a surahi (a clay pot traditionally used to store cool water) and a fridge shared by Anand Mahindra has stirred debate online. The post compares a surahi with a fridge and argues that the former is superior on the grounds that it is low maintenance, sustainable, durable, portable, and features in an Arijit Singh song.

While sharing this comparison chart, Mahindra wrote, “Frankly, the Surahi is also superior from the point of view of design & aesthetics. In a world increasingly preoccupied with being planet-positive, the humble Surahi could become a premium lifestyle accessory. (credit: @EducatedMoron)”.

Look at the post shared by Anand Mahindra below:

Frankly, the Surahi is also superior from the point of view of design & aesthetics. In a world increasingly preoccupied with being planet-positive, the humble Surahi could become a premium lifestyle accessory. 👍🏽(credit: @EducatedMoron) pic.twitter.com/SR2M7sSMxU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 9, 2023

Since the time the post was shared on Twitter, many agreed that surahi is a sustainable option compared to a fridge.

Have been using this from last 16 years. Naturally cooled water. Water taste improves. No cough cold or other allergies. Have stopped consuming ice long time back. Highly recommended. — Kaustubh Dhavse (@kdhavse) May 9, 2023

Sir.. herez mine.. always been part of life .. Have refrigerator - But not for water storage. Surahi water is amazing and chills like anything.. pic.twitter.com/577eitvKt2 — Pooja Tyagii @fitness.By.You (@PTbeCrazyMedi) May 9, 2023

Others noted that Anand Mahindra’s post was not practical.

Just out of curiosity, do you have a surahi or fridge in your house ? — Santosh Iyer (@SantoshIyer0) May 9, 2023

Many people replied sarcastically to Anand Mahindra. A Twitter user chided Mahindra and wrote, “Can you please give me some ice from your Surahi?”. Another remarked, “Please use bicycle and say no to every car produced by Mahindra. A humble eco-friendly bicycle is portable and costs less and low on maintaining. Even your kids can use it in their free time. Does not need a license as well. No parking woes n last lifetime.”