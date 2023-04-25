 WATCH: Anand Mahindra shares AI-created video of a girl aging, calls it 'hauntingly beautiful'
WATCH: Anand Mahindra shares AI-created video of a girl aging, calls it 'hauntingly beautiful'

Anand Mahindra shared an AI-generated video that shows the aging process of a woman; watch the video below

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

Artificial intelligence has become a big part of our lives and often AI images appear on the social media these days; even one can take help of AI for expressing one's thoughts. An AI-related post that has caught the attention of many was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra. The video shows a girl aging from the age of 5 to 95.

"Received this post of a sequence of portraits generated by Artificial Intelligence showing a girl aging from 5 years to 95 years. I won't fear the power of AI so much if it can create something so hauntingly beautiful and human," wrote Anand Mahindra on Twitter as he shared the video. The clip shows a young girl in a saree. As the video progresses, you can see the aging process in it.

WATCH:

This video was shared just one day ago, on April 24. Since being posted, it has been viewed over five lakh times. It got more than 10,000 likes and garnered several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

A Twitter user wrote, "It's beautiful and awe-inspiring, and a reminder not to get too carried away and lose grasp of reality."

Another wrote, "This is really amazing, and the way AI is transforming it would be difficult to comprehend. From creating images to writing books to songs, the future is totally AI-driven, hundreds of tools are released each week, giving more power to it."

A third posted, "That's indeed beautiful."

Read Also
If Harry Potter film series were made in India by Anurag Kashyap, then check pics
article-image

