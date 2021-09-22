e-Paper Get App

Supreme Court rejects application filed by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Trust to exempt it from the audit
Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12:08 PM IST

'Suffering and enduring': #300DaysOfFarmersProtest trends on Twitter as their fight against agri laws continues

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | ​​​​Photo: Twitter

The farmers’ protest which demands that the controversial 'black' farm laws be repealed, completed 300 days on September 22. The protest continues to go on as neither the government nor the protesters are showing any signs of making a compromise.

The farmers have been camping on Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders since November 26, 2020.

At the protest sites, makeshift camps with tractors have been turned into homes, ‘langars’ are being arranged daily to feed protesters as well as the leaders addressing fellow farmers.

On Wednesday, the protest reached its 300th day and farmers still show no sign of budging. Today, social media has been flooded with posts admiring the grit and determination of the protesting farmers.

Many farmers and supporters have mentioned on social media that they will keep protesting unless and until the demands are met.

One Twitter user wrote, "Today marks 300 days of revolutionary #FarmersProtest. 300 days of courage, determination, strength and commitment will surely pay off. #300DaysOfFarmersProtest."

"300 days with more than 600 lives lost, how many more? How long will this continue? For how long will we have to suffer?" wrote another.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

