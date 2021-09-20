Madhya Pradesh: Chilli too hot for farmers in absence of adequate price

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers are crying over green chilli crop in absence of adequate price.

Chilli is being sold at Rs 4 to 5 per kg in wholesale market. In such a situation, farmers of many villages, including village Sajwani, Taloon and Rahgun, have started destroying the crop in field. For two consecutive years, in which common people have faced the brunt of coronavirus, farmers too are not very hopeful of a better future.

Pessimism stemming out of low rainfall was swept away by good rain in last few weeks. Farmers were happy again. However, the happiness was short-lived as chilli crop failed to get adequate price.

The farmers said that the crop was fetching only Rs 4 to Rs 5 per kg in wholesale market, while they were paying Rs 150 to 200 per labourer to pluck chillies. In such situation farmers are in a fix as to what to do about the crop standing in their field.

Farmer Ramu Kag of Sajwani village, Shakti Jat of Taloon and Devendra Rathod of Rahgun said that though things were fine low prices of chilli had broken their backs.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:20 PM IST