Madhya Pradesh: Unique yajna of Uchishtha Maha Ganesh concludes Acharya offers himself to Lord Ganesh as offering

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Unique Yajna of Uchishtha Maha Ganesh concluded on Saturday wherein Acharya offered himself to the Lord at Uchishtha Mahaganpati Temple at the border of Sanawad.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silavat was present with family during the yajna. This unique Ganesh Mahayajna is organised once a year at Uchishtha Mahaganpati temple. During the 10-day festival of praise and veneration of Lord Ganesha, the Lord is worshiped by chanting hymns, penance and meditation so that God's grace and blessings are received. One such unique event was held at Uchishtha Ganesh temple, where, in presence of about 151 couples, Yajna Acharya Pandit Sandeep Barve sought blessings of a happy life from Lord Ganesha by offering various types of food, rice, sweets, ghee, honey and sugar.

Devotees also arrived from other states. Temple spokesperson Vivek Vidyarthi said that the history of Uchishta Ganesh temple, which opens once a month, was described differently in the ancient texts. In the special event of Lord Uchchisht Mahaganpati, Sanawad, Barwah, Indore, Dhamnod, Dhar, Kukshi, Manavar and Barwani along with devout couples from Rajasthan and Gujarat also came and offered sacrifice in the yajna.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:08 PM IST