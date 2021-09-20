Madhya Pradesh: Musical evening Aabhar and Abhinandan organised

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A musical evening was organised by Journalists’ Association of Khetia to honour officials of sub-division Pansemal for their role in corona pandemic and vaccination. Khetia police team was also felicitated for swift action that led to cracking of Rs 4 lakh theft case in Khetia on Sunday.

The musical evening was organised in premises of Mandi Committee, where officers of the sub-division, journalists and dignitaries enjoyed programme and even performed in it.

Sub-divisional officer Pansemal Sumer Singh Mujalde, tehsildar Rakesh Sastia and other officials started the programme by worshipping Goddess Saraswati.

Additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal, Block Medical Officer Dr Arvind Kirade, local doctor Dr Neha Arya, Dr Aman Modi, Chief Municipal Officer Yashwant Shukla, Mandi Secretary OP Khede, police station in-charge Santosh Sawale, junior engineer Deependra Mali, nagar panchayat administration, police administration and health department were honoured.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:03 PM IST