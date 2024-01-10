Suchana Seth: Netizens Condemn CEO-Mother Killing Her 4-Year-Old Son; Call It 'Worst Form Of Betrayal'

People are condemning the shocking act of Suchana Seth, Bengaluru-based CEO-Mother who murdered her four-year-old son and placed the body in a suitcase later found by the police. Indians have taken to social media to react to the incident and mentioned their take on the "unjustifiable" behaviour of the birth-giver turned killer. Netizens expressed their grief on the happening sharing "Rest in peace messages for the little boy, followed by terming Seth's act as the "Worst Form Of Betrayal."

Strongly condemn Suchana Seth's horrific crime. Taking a child's life is utterly unjustifiable regardless of any circumstances. My thoughts are with the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time.We must unequivocally stand against such acts of violence #SuchanaSeth — Ayan Sarkar (@ayansarkar3007) January 10, 2024

Still can't get over the news of #SuchanaSeth, killing her child, just to get back to her husband. A child who blindly trusts his mother and depends on her for survival, cant imagine his shock, when he faced the ordeal. This is the worst form of betrayal💔 — Whatizname (@nazmaaman) January 10, 2024

The internet was disturbed by the horrific crime involving the mother killing her own child. People reflected on what the boy would have gone through when somebody he considered the world and trusted the most strangulated him to death. "Can't imagine his shock when he faced the ordeal. This is the worst form of betrayal," read a tweet in this regard.

Several posts under the #SuchanaSeth surfaced online as people condemned the mother's act and prayed for the child's soul to heal. They also raised their voices against the crime and wrote, "Strongly condemn Suchana Seth's horrific crime. Taking a child's life is utterly unjustifiable regardless of any circumstances...We must unequivocally stand against such acts of violence."

I do not think that #SuchanaSeth murdered her child intentionally; it was an accident that happened due to anger and stress, and an innocent child was killed.



Sad anyway.. https://t.co/FYC0eYgbmx — Lollygag!! (@MISDWK) January 10, 2024

It's really a sad news and extremely difficult to understand that how can a mother kill a 4 year 💔 child. Being a mother one look at your kids face makes up for a bad day!! #SuchanaSeth — Tulika (@tulikajv) January 9, 2024

#SuchanaSeth , CEO who killed her son was Harvard alum, had many patents, was an AI expert, speaks 4 languages & Sanskrit topper. Reminds me of our ancient Vedic education system which said that knowledge without ethics/values education is of absolutely no use. Proven yet again🙏🏻 — Mannara”s makeup artist (@MakeupMannara) January 10, 2024

All you need to know about the incident

On January 9, a four-year-old was smothered to death by his mother Suchana Seth, 39, identified as the Chief Executive Officer of an artificial intelligence start-up Mindful Labs. Notably, the female leader was on the list of '100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics 2021.' Earlier this year, she visited Candolim, Goa with her son and strangled him with either a cloth or a pillow, as per reports.

Founder.

Startup.

Women.

Top 100.

Harward.

Ethics.

AI.



Never thought the above words will ever have a #Murderer along with it.



Sad, I Hope she has not done it. It will shatter many beliefs.#SuchanaSeth #Goamurdercase — Puntastic (@Puntastic101) January 9, 2024

While the exact reason behind the crime is not yet officially recorded and revealed, it was learned that the woman had filed for divorce against her husband and was unhappy with the court order letting the child's father meet him. She resisted allowing him to visit her son.

The Goa and Karnataka police worked together to arrest the woman after the body of the child was found fitted inside a suitcase in the Union Territory. Media reports pointed out that she fled from Goa after committing the crime and stuffing the boy's body in a suitcase.