Bengaluru AI Start-Up CEO Suchana Seth Kills Her 4-Year-Old Son In Goa, Travels With Dead Body To Karnataka; Arrested

Suchana Seth, Mindful AI Labs Co-Founder, Arrested For Killing Her Son In Goa & Travelling With Dead Body To Karnataka

In an appalling incident, a 39-year-old woman CEO of artificial intelligence start-up has been arrested for killing her 4-year-old son in Goa. The woman also traveled with the dead body of her son to Karnataka. She was arrested with the dead body of her son in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Monday. The woman had stuffed the dead body of her son in a bag and was travelling to Karnataka in a cab with it.

She is the co-founder of Mindful AI Labs

The accused woman has been identified as Suchana Seth who is the co-founder of Mindful AI Labs, an artificial intelligence start-up. Suchana Seth allegedly killed her son in an apartment in Goa's Candolim. There are reports that Suchana Seth had checked in into the Sol Banyan Grande Hotel in Candolim on Saturday (January 6) and checked out today morning.

The woman asked the hotel staff to book a cab for Bengaluru

The woman asked the hotel staff to book a cab for Karnataka's Bengaluru. The hotel staff requested the woman to take a flight instead of going by cab, to which the woman denied and isisted that she wanted to go by a cab. The hotel staff then booked a cab for the woman. They grew suspicious and noticed that her child was not with her at the time of her departure from the hotel.

The hotel staff also found blood stains inside the room

They informed the police, after which the police called the cab driver on his phone and asked him to give the phone to Suchana. Police inquired her about her son, to which she replied that he has went with his friends and also gave an address to the police. The address turned out to be fake. The hotel staff also found blood stains inside the room of Suchana.

Police asked the cab driver to take her to nearest police station

The police again called on the phone of the cab driver and asked him to take the cab to a nearest police station. The police and the cab driver talked in Konkani so that the woman does not understand anything. The cab driver took the cab to Chitraguda Police Station where the woman was arrested and the dead body of her son was found inside the bag.

The motive behind the murder is not clear yet

The motive behind the murder is not clear yet, however, the police have arrested the woman and initiated an inquiry into the matter. Suchana Seth's LinkedIn pages stated that she was among the "100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021" and was also a fellow at Berkman Klein Centre of Harvard University. She has an experience of 12 years of in mentoring data science teams and also machine learning solutions.

Honored to be part of this group of amazing group of women doing critically important work! https://t.co/7jQBmJutUA — Suchana Seth (@suchanaseth) December 6, 2020