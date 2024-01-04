Wife Unknowingly Sits Next To Dead Body Of Husband In Ayodhya Bound Sabarmati Train For 13 Hours

Image used for representational purposes only | X

In a strange yet tragic incident, a wife unknowingly remained seated next to the dead body of her husband for 13 hours in Ahmedabad to Ayodhya-bound Sabarmati Express train. The incident took place after the couple, with their children, had boarded the train from Surat to Ayodhya.

Man was travelling with family from Surat to Ayodhya

The man, who had got into the train in Surat, was accompanied by his wife, children and an associate of his. However, shortly after boarding the train, the man slept with his wife sitting by his side.

Man didn't wake up after he fell asleep

After several hours, when the man didn't wake up, the family of the passenger and others tried to wake him up.

However, the man didn't respond. This made the relatives of the passenger worried. They frantically tried to wake up the person but their efforts went in vain.

It was found that the man was no longer alive. The family of the deceased and the other passengers were shocked beyond belief. They could not fathom the fact that the person who had boarded the train in an absolutely normal state, had passed away mid-journey.

Family had no idea about what had happened

Even more, it had been close to 13 hours since the man had died and his wife and family were seated close to the man. However, no one even got a whiff of the tragedy that had taken place.

When it was confirmed that the man had died, his body was taken down at Jhansi junction. Doctors and police teams were also present at Jhansi station when the body was taken down. The incident created shockwaves among the passengers and whoever learnt about the incident was struck by disbelief.