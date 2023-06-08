Odisha Train Accident Video: Passenger Captures Final Moments Before Deadly Crash (WATCH)

Odisha Train Tragedy | FPJ

Several stories of survivors and victims shared and discovered after the deadly train accident in Odisha's Balasore have moved people across the country. Fathers were seen waiting for identification of their dead sons, relatives searching and waiting for the mortal remains of their loved ones brought a tear to the eyes of those following the heartbreaking accident. Now, a video has surfaced that claims to capture the final moments just before the collision.

The video is said to be from one of the AC compartments of the ill-fated express train that met with an accident on the evening of June 2. The video is shot by someone inside the coach and the recording also gets derailed as soon as the impact occurs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It shows a railway staff cleaning the coach floor and a woman sleeping, before everything goes haywire following the train crash. Needless to say, there is utter chaos and cries immediately after the impact. The video is shared widely but we could not verify the authenticity of the claim that the video captures the final moments before the collision.

Operation on the route near the Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore where the accident took place has resumed and recently a video showed the Coromandel Express reaching Balasore station.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The rescue and relief operation post the accident was carried out on a war footing. Within 51 hours of the accident, operations resumed on the affected line as restoration work was completed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, the Railway Board and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had held press briefings over the accident. The Railway Board had said that prima facie it looked that there was some issue with signalling but advised to wait for the final report. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the board had recommended a CBI probe into the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the accident spot and said that whoever is responsible for the accident will not be spared. The inquiry in the case is underway.