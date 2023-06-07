Odisha Train Tragedy: Railways Begins Probe Into Accident; Eyewitness Accounts Recorded

Odisha Train Tragedy | FPJ

At the multidisciplinary zonal training institute centre in Kharagpur on Tuesday, a team working under the direction of Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) of the Southeast Circle, began an investigation into the Odisha train tragedy. Eyewitnesses from the region, all railway employees who were on duty in the area at the time of the accident, and accident-related documents were previously summoned by the CRS for questioning.

Investigation report to be submitted soon

"After the first stage of inquiry and document collection, all issues, including the signalling system and interlocking system, are being investigated," CRS Anant Madhukar Chowdhary stated in a press conference. He further added that, "Several samples have already been collected from the accident site. This investigation process will continue for three more days. After the investigation, the report will be submitted to the Railway Board."

Earlier, Ashwini Vaishnav, the minister of railways, suggested that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) look into the Odisha train tragedy. CRS Anant Madhukar Chowdhary stated on the CBI inquiry, "The CBI investigation will run parallel to CRS investigation."

What happened in the accident?

In the wake of the train tragedy, 288 persons have already been pronounced dead. When the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, travelling from Shalimar to Chennai, collided with a stopped goods train on the next track, the rear carriage of the Coromandel Express veered over onto the third track, resulting in the horrifying disaster. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express was travelling on the third track in the other direction when these carriages struck the rear bogies of that train.