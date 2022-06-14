Strawberry Moon 2022: Know where name came from

Image credits: Google

The globe is set to witness June's full moon also called as Strawberry Moon, on June 14. At 7.51 am Eastern daylight time, the moon will be at its closest point, near the Earth. Today, it will come within 222,238 miles of Earth and it is expected to be 10 per cent brighter.

This name has been given to the full moon by native American clans. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, "This name (Strawberry Moon) has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of 'June-bearing' strawberries that are ready to be gathered."

According to space.com, the supermoon this year will be the lowest full moon of 2022. It will be the lowest as the event is coming ahead of the summer solstice on June 21.

"On the summer solstice, the Sun appears highest in the sky for the year. Full moons are opposite the sun, so a full moon near the summer solstice will be low in the sky," according to NASA