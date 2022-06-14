Munawar Faruqui makes political joke on Justin Bieber's face paralysis; gets slammed

Image credits: Google

Justin Bieber recently took to social media to announce he had Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, an illness that has caused him facial paralysis. In a clip Bieber revealed that the illness has fully paralysed the right side of his face. "I can’t smile on this side of my face… So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face", he tweeted.

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui made fun of Bieber's health condition. "Dear Justin Bieber, i can totally understand. Even here in india right side not working properly (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

Many Twitterati claimed he was making fun of Bieber's illness and found it insensitive. Check out their tweets here:

such an insensitive piece of shit. imagine mocking

someone's health issue in the name of your so called dark humour https://t.co/ek0BcwgL25 — divyansh👻 (@justicethealbum) June 13, 2022

In poor taste, munawar. We don't say such things about someone suffering from a disorder. https://t.co/fos540PFhp — harish 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (he/she) (@hiyer) June 14, 2022

u r not being funny at all https://t.co/0yv22G8v8Q — nvm (@Pranati2306) June 11, 2022

this is so wrong yuck https://t.co/Xs7AzJ4vWO — 🌙 (@_bhatakti_aatma) June 11, 2022

This is not the first time Faruqui’s humour got him into trouble. He spent a month in jail for allegedly insulting Hindu deities. After he got bail, many of his shows got cancelled. In a media statement he later revealed that he was put behind bars for a joke that he did not make. He said, "Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I’m done, goodbye. Injustice."