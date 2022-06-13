Video: This cafe run by Indian Army gets '10 star rating' by Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra who is the Mahindra Group chairman is very active on social media. He has gained fame because of his interesting social media posts. The 67-year-old businessman took to his social media handle to post a clip of a cafe in Gurez Valley which is run by the Indian Army.
Mahindra tweeted, "As far as I’m concerned, this Cafe is not a 5 star, nor a 7 star, but a 10 star destination!"
In the clip. a girl can be seen giving a tour of the brilliant cafe. She showcases the location and the varied food and beverages served at the cafe. Check out the clip here:
The video was originally posted by Garima Goel. She is seen giving a tour of the cafe in Gurez valley. In the clip, she shows the ambience of Log Hut cafe run by the Indian Army. The clip has got 500K views.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)