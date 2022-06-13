Video: Harsh Goenka shares 'pathetic state of immigration of Bengaluru International Airport'

Image credits: Twitter/Harsh Goenka

Harsh Goenka, a business tycoon, has posted a video from the Bengaluru International Airport. The video was posted by Ricky Kej, a Grammy-winning composer. Kej asked whether the city could really be an international IT or commerce hub. The video posted by Kej showcased lots of people standing in line for immigration.

Goenka retweeted Kej's video with a caption, "Scenes in immigration in the Bengaluru airport early this morning. Can we truly be an international I.T. or commerce hub, if we welcome our visitors with this chaos?”

Kej had attended the Cannes Film Festival in France recently and had posted the video last week. Kej called the state of immigration pathetic and also revealed that he had been in the queue for over an hour.

Scenes in immigration in the Bengaluru airport early this morning. Can we truly be an international I.T. or commerce hub, if we welcome our visitors with this chaos?pic.twitter.com/9gmZ0ztaKh — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 23, 2022

“Pathetic state of immigration at the Bengaluru International Airport. Been in line for over an hour now. Currently well over 1000 people waiting, not all counters working, staff is clueless, inefficient. @BLRAirport Why have so many flights, when there is no capacity?" Kej tweeted.