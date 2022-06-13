e-Paper Get App

Jay Kotak tweets 'India works' because of this reason

Son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak's latest tweet deserves your attention

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Twitter

Son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, tweeted about his recent travel to USA. He is the co-business head of Kotak Mahindra Bank's 811 initiative. He had been to US to attend the fifth-year reunion at Harvard Business School. Kotak was irritated with the long rows, flight delays at Boston airport. He wrote on Twitter, "In the US for my Harvard 5th year reunion. A nation in decay Inflation is perceptible. Cities are dirtier. Every day, gun violence headlines. Airport lines, flight delays, stretch for hours. Average person is pessimistic. Flying to India feels like returning to a better place."

Further Kotak commented on Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for handling more passengers than Boston.

"Mumbai airport handles MORE passengers than Boston. Yet, there are few lines. All counters are staffed, the airport is new and clean. Flights are cheaper. India work", he tweeted.

Mumbai Airport is the second busiest airport in India after Delhi.

article-image

