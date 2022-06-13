Jay Kotak tweets 'India works' because of this reason

Image credits: Twitter

Son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, tweeted about his recent travel to USA. He is the co-business head of Kotak Mahindra Bank's 811 initiative. He had been to US to attend the fifth-year reunion at Harvard Business School. Kotak was irritated with the long rows, flight delays at Boston airport. He wrote on Twitter, "In the US for my Harvard 5th year reunion. A nation in decay Inflation is perceptible. Cities are dirtier. Every day, gun violence headlines. Airport lines, flight delays, stretch for hours. Average person is pessimistic. Flying to India feels like returning to a better place."

Further Kotak commented on Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for handling more passengers than Boston.

Mumbai airport handles MORE passengers than Boston. Yet, there are few lines. All counters are staffed, the airport is new and clean. Flights are cheaper. India works. — Jay Kotak (@jay_kotakone) June 13, 2022

In the US for my Harvard 5th year reunion. A nation in decay



Inflation is perceptible. Cities are dirtier. Every day, gun violence headlines.



Airport lines, flight delays, stretch for hours.



Average person is pessimistic.



Flying to India feels like returning to a better place — Jay Kotak (@jay_kotakone) June 13, 2022

"Mumbai airport handles MORE passengers than Boston. Yet, there are few lines. All counters are staffed, the airport is new and clean. Flights are cheaper. India work", he tweeted.

Mumbai Airport is the second busiest airport in India after Delhi.

Read Also Video: Tiger herd spotted crossing forest road