e-Paper Get App

Video: Tiger herd spotted crossing forest road

The video went viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Twitter

A bunch of tigers were seen crossing a forest road. The video that was captured went viral on social media. The clip was posted by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service Officer, who did not say where it was taken. Tourists were seen clicking as the big cats were seen crossing the road.

Nanda wrote on Twitter, "If you haven’t seen a tiger herd, here it is Remarkable here to note is, a tigress usually have a litter of 2 to 4 only. Five is unusual and survival of all the cubs is rare. Indicating a high density of prey animals in the habitat & little human influence on it."

Nanda is well known on the platform for posting videos showing animals in their natural habitat.

It is always amazing to watch animal videos, and this particular one came from the wild. “A streak of tigers”. Rare indeed," wrote one social media user. "Stop! Make way for us. We are the rulers of this land. The law of the land says: "honour us"!" commented another. "Incredible indeed. I guess this was sighted today at Tippeshwar. Maharashtra," added a third user.

Read Also
Billie Eilish pauses London concert for this reason
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralVideo: Tiger herd spotted crossing forest road

RECENT STORIES

Chandigarh admin issues fresh advisory in view of rising COVID cases; here's a list of all dos and...

Chandigarh admin issues fresh advisory in view of rising COVID cases; here's a list of all dos and...

Mumbai: Minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15

Mumbai: Minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15

Howrah violence: Over 200 arrested, 42 FIRs registered; here's all you need to know

Howrah violence: Over 200 arrested, 42 FIRs registered; here's all you need to know

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Doctors say most COVID-19 patients have mild symptoms and fast recovery

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Doctors say most COVID-19 patients have mild symptoms and fast recovery

Now Kolkata police summons suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma

Now Kolkata police summons suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma