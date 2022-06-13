Video: Tiger herd spotted crossing forest road

Image credits: Twitter

A bunch of tigers were seen crossing a forest road. The video that was captured went viral on social media. The clip was posted by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service Officer, who did not say where it was taken. Tourists were seen clicking as the big cats were seen crossing the road.

Nanda wrote on Twitter, "If you haven’t seen a tiger herd, here it is Remarkable here to note is, a tigress usually have a litter of 2 to 4 only. Five is unusual and survival of all the cubs is rare. Indicating a high density of prey animals in the habitat & little human influence on it."

If you haven’t seen a tiger herd, here it is😘



Remarkable here to note is, a tigress usually have a litter of 2 to 4 only. Five is unusual and survival of all the cubs is rare. Indicating a high density of prey animals in the habitat & little human influence on it. pic.twitter.com/x4tQFiA0z1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 12, 2022

Nanda is well known on the platform for posting videos showing animals in their natural habitat.

It is always amazing to watch animal videos, and this particular one came from the wild. “A streak of tigers”. Rare indeed," wrote one social media user. "Stop! Make way for us. We are the rulers of this land. The law of the land says: "honour us"!" commented another. "Incredible indeed. I guess this was sighted today at Tippeshwar. Maharashtra," added a third user.

Read Also Billie Eilish pauses London concert for this reason