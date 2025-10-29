 'Stone Pelting On Temple, Kicks Deity's Idol': Bengaluru Man Alleged As Bangladeshi Migrant Arrested For Unruly Act
A man alleged to be a Bangladeshi illegal migrant was arrested for his unruly behavior recently at a temple in Devarabisanahalli village, Bengaluru. Villagers and locals abducted him after he marched into the temple premises while stone pelting and allegedly kicked the deity's idol with his slippers.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
A man alleged to be a Bangladeshi illegal migrant was arrested for his unruly behavior recently at a temple in Devarabisanahalli village, Bengaluru. Villagers and locals abducted him after he marched into the temple premises while stone pelting and allegedly kicked the deity's idol with his slippers. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera nearby, which is now going viral on the Internet. Another video of angry villagers having nabbed the man and exposing his wrongdoings is going viral online.

In the CCTV footage surfacing on social media, the man can be seen out of control and abruptly walking in the direction of the temple. At one point, he starts pelting stones at the temple walls. As soon as he reaches near the entry of the temple, he surges in, and several commuters in the premises start running towards him to abduct him out of the temple. Locals alleged that he kicked the deity's idol with his slippers, which harmed the sentiments of the local people and devotees.

WATCH VIDEO:

The viral video was posted by @sanatan_kannada. The caption of the video reads, "A person claiming to be from Bangladesh has pelted stones at the temple in Devarabisanahalli village, Bengaluru, and kicked the deity’s idol with slippers. The public caught the person, thrashed him, and tied him up."

The X user also added that the central government, along with the state government, should join hands and expel these illegal migrants from the country.

Police Responds:

@dcpwhitefield Bengaluru responded to the viral video. The Response reads, “In connection with the said incident, a case has been registered at the Marathahalli Police Station under Cr.No: 605/2025, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is ongoing.”

There are no further reports on the investigation, and the accused continue to be in the police custody.

