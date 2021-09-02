e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:36 PM IST

'Stay strong #SidHearts': Upon actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death, netizens console his devastated fans

FPJ Web Desk
Late actor Sidharth Shukla | Instagram

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday (September 2) after a heart attack. He was 40.

The news of his untimely and unfortunate demise was confirmed by Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. It is learnt that he suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday morning.

A senior Cooper Hospital official informed that he was brought dead to the hospital.

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

This news came as a shock for his fans as the actor recently appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth was best known for his role in the long-running TV show 'Balika Vadhu'.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu".

He also participated in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13".

The news of his death has shocked people across India and has devastated his fans. Shukla's fans are unable to believe that their favourite actor is no more.

Netizens are now consoling fans virtually asking them to stay strong and pray for Shukla's soul.

Have a look.

