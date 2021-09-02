Sidharth Shukla dead at 40: ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner’s old tweet on death goes viral

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long running TV show "Balika Vadhu", died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital here said. He was 40.

As fans and followers were left in shock upon learning the news, Shukla’s tweet from 2017 on ‘death’ has resurfaced and is going viral.

The tweet read, “Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live.....”

Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Reacting to the same, actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti ."

Raashii Khanna wrote, "It’s shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #SiddharthShukla My heart goes out to his family and his army of fans! Life is so unpredictable! Rest in peace."

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu".

He also participated in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13".

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:12 PM IST