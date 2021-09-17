e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:52 AM IST

'Stay healthy sir': As PM Modi turns 71, netizens flood Twitter with warm birthday messages

As PM Modi turns 71, Twitter users extend their greetings to the leader via thoughtful posts and tweets.
Dhea Eapen
PM Modi | Twitter image

PM Modi | Twitter image

As PM Modi turns 71 today, the citizens are busy putting out warm wishes for the leader on all the social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and many others. The tweets and posts with pictures of PM Modi have heart-touching quotes and captions. Users have even sketched portraits of Modi to convey their regards.

The leader also received messages and wishes from famous personalities, right from political leaders to even celebrities. Narendra Modi, or PM Modi, is India's 14th and current Prime Minister. The leader was born at Vadnagar on September 17, 1950.

Have a look at how Twitter users have chosen to show their admiration and appreciation towards the Indian Prime Minister, and you'll know what we are talking about:

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:52 AM IST
