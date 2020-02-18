'Started taking his movie roles too seriously': Twitter reacts after Sunny Deol says 'no one is better than me in beating up someone'

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol was trolled on Twitter for his recent statement, in which he said that no one was better than him in beating up someone.
"I have been told state govt employees harass people saying they elected the wrong person. I do not interfere in such trivial issues. I do not believe in making controversial remarks but everyone knows no one is better than me when it comes to beating up someone," Deol had said addressing a rally in Pathankot.
Twitter trolled the Gurdaspur MP and the BJP for his comment. "BJP really needs to introspect when it comes to candidate selection," a user said. "Congratulations to Gurdaspur for electing this fool who still has no idea of duties and decorum for an elected MP," said another user.
Here are a few reactions on the micro-blogging website:
Earlier, on Sunday, Sunny Deol was seen delivering his famous dialogue and dancing along with the students of RR Bawa DAV College, in his constituency Gurdaspur.
In a video, Deol who is seen dressed in a blue shirt and denims, danced on his popular track "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.." from the 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' starring Deol and Ameesha Patel.
The Bhartiya Janata Party leader also delivered two of his most famous dialogues - "Yeh dhai kilo ka haath..." and "Tareekh pe tareekh..". Both these iconic dialogues are from the 1993 courtroom drama 'Damini'.
