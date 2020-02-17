'Yeh dhai kilo ka haath...': Sunny Deol delivers his famous dialogue, dances in his constituency

Actor turned politician Sunny Deol was seen delivering his famous dialogue and dancing along with the students of RR Bawa DAV College, in his constituency Gurdaspur in Punjab on Sunday.

In a video posted by ANI, Deol who is seen dressed in a blue shirt and denims, danced on his popular track "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.." from the 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' starring Deol and Ameesha Patel.

The Bhartiya Janata Party leader also delivered two of his most famous dialogues - "Yeh dhai kilo ka haath..." and "Tareekh pe tareekh..". Both these iconic dialogues are from the 1993 courtroom drama 'Damini'.

Watch Video: