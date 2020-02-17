'Yeh dhai kilo ka haath...': Sunny Deol delivers his famous dialogue, dances in his constituency

Actor turned politician Sunny Deol was seen delivering his famous dialogue and dancing along with the students of RR Bawa DAV College, in his constituency Gurdaspur in Punjab on Sunday.
In a video posted by ANI, Deol who is seen dressed in a blue shirt and denims, danced on his popular track "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.." from the 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' starring Deol and Ameesha Patel.
The Bhartiya Janata Party leader also delivered two of his most famous dialogues - "Yeh dhai kilo ka haath..." and "Tareekh pe tareekh..". Both these iconic dialogues are from the 1993 courtroom drama 'Damini'.
Watch Video:
A few days ago, missing posters of Sunny Deol were seen near the railway station in Pathankot. The posters put up on the walls read - Gumshuda ki talash MP Sunny Deol (Search for missing MP Sunny Deol).
Earlier, the actor-turned-politician had appointed his personal assistant last year to ensure 'smooth flow of work' during his absence but that also created controversy.
Deol had dubbed the controversy over the appointment of his personal assistant as "unfortunate". He had said that the move was solely aimed at ensuring "smooth flow of work" when he is out of the constituency.
"It is extremely unfortunate to see a controversy being created out of nothing at all. I have appointed my PA (Personal Assistant) to represent my office in Gurdaspur. This appointment has been made to ensure smooth flow of work whenever I am out of Gurdaspur to attend the parliament or travelling for work," the actor-turned-politician had said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Sunny Deol won his first Lok Sabha election in 2019 as a BJP candidate from Gurdaspur. He defeated Congress MP Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes.
(With inputs from ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)