'People famous for cross-border activities': Twitter cracks up with memes and jokes as PM Modi and Sunny Deol pray together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the Integrated Check Post of the Kartarpur Corridor here on Saturday.
Modi was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal and actor and Gurdaspur lawmaker Sunny Deol at the inauguration.
Deol expressed happiness after visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur through the landmark corridor and voiced hope that the step would further help in maintaining peace between India and Pakistan.
However, a picture of Sunny and the PM together in one frame has Twitter cracking up with hilarious memes and jokes.
Speaking to ANI, Deol said, "It was a really nice visit. I hope that the corridor further helps in maintaining peace (between India and Pakistan). This was ours beginning towards it."
The Integrated Check Post or the passenger terminal building is where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the newly-built corridor. The check post will facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Kartapur Sahib in Pakistan.
The opening of the corridor, which connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, comes days before the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, on November 12.
