'People famous for cross-border activities': Twitter cracks up with memes and jokes as PM Modi and Sunny Deol pray together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the Integrated Check Post of the Kartarpur Corridor here on Saturday.

Modi was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal and actor and Gurdaspur lawmaker Sunny Deol at the inauguration.

Deol expressed happiness after visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur through the landmark corridor and voiced hope that the step would further help in maintaining peace between India and Pakistan.

However, a picture of Sunny and the PM together in one frame has Twitter cracking up with hilarious memes and jokes.