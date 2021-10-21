'SRK and his family do not deserve this': NCB conducts raid at Mannat; fans dejected

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat on Thursday.

More details awaited.

Meanwhile, the news has already gone viral on social media platforms. Many are calling this harassment and are sending love and strength to the actor.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 12:56 PM IST