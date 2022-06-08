e-Paper Get App

Spoof clip of Qatar Airways CEO goes viral; here's why

Akbar Al Baker is trending on social media

Siddhi ChatterjeeUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 01:54 PM IST
Image credits: Twitter

A funny video of Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker is trending on social media post #BycottQatarAirways. This happened after Qatar's condemnation of the statements made by BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on Prophet. A Twitter user named Vashudev posted a clip for the boycott of Qatar airlines.

He tweeted, "I am against Qatar Airways," Vashudev said adding that Qatar has already started laying off Indian people. "Boycott Qatar Airways because we should take a tit-for-tat move."

A spoof clip later emerged with a hoax reaction of Qatar Airways CEO where he said with “fears of dark days ahead”, he cancelled all his appointments and flew to Qatar... "Because our biggest shareholder Vashudev decided to boycott our airline from his headquarters which is the terrace of his house. He was having a power cut at that time in his neighbourhood. And he made that devastating video," the CEO in the hoax video said.

"Vashudev is our biggest shareholder with a total investment of 634 rupees and 50 paise. And we don't know how to operate anymore and we have grounded all the flights... we are requesting Vashudev to take this call for boycott back," he further said.

