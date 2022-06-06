Boycott Qatar Airways trends on Twitter due to this reason

Boycott Qatar Airways is trending on Twitter. Twitterati is saying that Qatar is the same nation where Maqbool Fida Hussain (MF Hussain) was given the citizenship of his nation. M.F. Hussain, was the same person who had made nude and obscene photos of Hindu deities and today the same nation is advising India on blasphemy over a statement made by Nupur Sharma. Qatar had given MF Hussain citizenship in 2010. Angry netizens hence started trending #BycottQatarAirways. Check out the tweets here.
Meanwhile Qatar has demanded public apology from the Government of India. “State of Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India, pointing out that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalization, which will create a cycle of violence and hate,” the statement said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)