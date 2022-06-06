Video: Indo-Tibetan Border Police do yoga in the snow

Image credits: Twitter

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) set a new record of doing yoga at high altitude. In a clip posted by the ITBP official handle, the mountaineers were seen practising yoga at a height of 22,850 feet in extreme conditions. Previously, the ITBP team had climbed the peak of Mount Abi Gamin which is 24,131 feet high. They were also chanting slogans of Badri Vishal Ki Jai as reported by ANI.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police social handle tweeted, "Himveers of ITBP demonstrate Yoga practice ahead of #InternationalDayOfYoga2022 with the theme: '#YogaforHumanity' at an altitude of 22,850 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand near Mount Abi Gamin. #YogaAmritMahotsav."

New record of practicing Yoga at high altitude by ITBP. #Himveers of ITBP demonstrate Yoga practice ahead of #InternationalDayOfYoga2022 with the theme: '#YogaforHumanity' at an altitude of 22,850 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand near Mount Abi Gamin.#YogaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/eHWE0qO1zJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 6, 2022

Post Kamet, Abi Gami is the second highest peak. It is one of the fifteen seven thousand meter peaks of Uttarakhand. International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year to create awareness globally about the benefits of practising yoga. The United Nations had declared June 21 as the International Day of yoga on December 11, 2014.

