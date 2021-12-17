e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 05:01 PM IST

Spiderman No Way Home: Netizens hail Tom Holland as the best Spiderman ever

The third Spider-Man movie, starring Tom in the lead, has opened to mostly positive reviews.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

The much awaited marvel film, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', released on Friday. Directed by Jon Watts, who helmed previous entries Homecoming and Far From Home, this movie sees what it's like for Peter Parker (Holland) when the world knows his true identity as Spider-Man.

The teen goes to Doctor Strange for help casting a spell that would make everyone forget, but the magic backfires and instead brings in Spider-Man villains from other realities into their own.

The third Spider-Man movie, starring Tom in the lead, has opened to mostly positive reviews from the netizens.

Have a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Viral TikTok challenge warns of shooting, bomb threats, prompts some US schools to remain closed Viral TikTok challenge warns of shooting, bomb threats, prompts some US schools to remain closed

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 05:01 PM IST
Advertisement