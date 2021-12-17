Spiderman No Way Home: Netizens hail Tom Holland as the best Spiderman ever

The much awaited marvel film, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', released on Friday. Directed by Jon Watts, who helmed previous entries Homecoming and Far From Home, this movie sees what it's like for Peter Parker (Holland) when the world knows his true identity as Spider-Man.

The teen goes to Doctor Strange for help casting a spell that would make everyone forget, but the magic backfires and instead brings in Spider-Man villains from other realities into their own.

The third Spider-Man movie, starring Tom in the lead, has opened to mostly positive reviews from the netizens.

Tom Holland is a fanatic spider man but damn I miss Andrew sooo much! #SpiderManNoWayHome — we have to laugh 🇸🇴 (@theecookieecake) December 17, 2021

Seeing Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man again was the highlight for me — RELLY (@RellyRen) December 17, 2021

No Way Home made me realize that Spider-Man’s villains are just schizophrenic people — eddie (@edide__) December 17, 2021

i want to go watch spider-man again lmfao — Diyani. 🦋 (@diyanii_k) December 17, 2021

Tom Holland best Spider-man 🕷🕸 — Desmond Loh (@DesmondDoggo) December 17, 2021

Spider-Man - No Way Home is the kinda movie that you totally know what's gonna happen every scene, but you love that it's happening and enjoy every bit of it.

An amazing theatre watch after long. 🥰#SpiderManNoWayHome — cyclejackson (@sashee_kiran10) December 17, 2021

Don’t even think of spoiling this movie… it was so good… omg you gotta see this shit. Mind blown. This is my favorite movie of all time now. Nuff said. pic.twitter.com/qeb1gACGKe — invader max 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@charlie_lv13) December 17, 2021

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 05:01 PM IST