'Spiderman' creates spider web design while walking on snow, 'art' goes viral with 5 million views; watch video

'Spiderman' creates spider web design while walking on snow, 'art' goes viral; watch video

Mumbai sees cold temperatures but not so as to witness a snowfall. A video doing rounds on the internet showed a man walking through a snow-filled street as he amazingly drew something creative.

Winter isn't just about Christmas or decorating the snowman, this man took to deck up the road in style. The cold season got an artistic touch as this man weaved an art with snow as he created a spider web design on solid ice.

The viral video shows an aerial view of the snowy sketch wherein the 'spiderman' can be seen creating a web for the eight-legged creature. Since being shared on Twitter some days ago, it has won over 5 million views.

Watch video:

People took to spice up the video caption after watching the man artistically weave a spider web design on snowy land. "Someone is inspired (by a spider), read a comment while another remarked, "Someone is inspidered."

