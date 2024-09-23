'Spider-Man' Spotted Begging At Kalyan Railway Station; Video Goes Viral

Video: Spider-Man Begs At Kalyan Railway Station | Spiderman From Mumbai

An influencer posed as a man begging in a Spiderman costume at Kalyan Junction. The incident was staged for a reel, which the influencer posted on Instagram sooner. It showed 'Spiderman From Mumbai' sitting outside the railway station and seeking money from passersby. The caption of the reel, read in a beggar tone's, "Spider-Man ko dedo bhai koi."

The video opened showing the man sitting below the stairs of the railway station. He was seen wearing a Spider-Man costume to capture the attention of train passengers towards him. he repeatedly extended his hand forward begging for some money while being seated at the railway premises.

It wasn't a real case of someone begging by wearing the superhero costume, but an act performed by the Instagram-based content creator for the craze of reels. As he performed as a beggar there, many people looked at him and one of them also approached him with some money. The reel recorded people at the railway station witnessing the reel act. One of the persons there stepped into the video to offer a coin to the 'Spider-Man' beggar.

Video hits 2.8 million views

This video is now going viral on Instagram. It was uploaded on the online platform in August, however, it has reached netizens and caught their attention in the recent days. So far, the reel, which shows the influencer posing as a beggar dressed up in a superhero costume, has attracted 2.8 million views and more than one lakh likes. People reacted to the video and hilariously wrote, "Spider man no money at home." "We got Spider-Man in kalyan before GTA," they added.