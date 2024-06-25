Video: 'Spider-Man' Helps Elderly Woman Cross Busy Road In Jaipur; Netizens React 'Ye Hui Na Spider-Man Wali Baat'

An unusual scene unfolded in Jaipur when a man dressed up as fictional character 'Spider-Man' stepped into the role of a real-life hero. Similar to the big screen, the character was seen helping people when they needed it. This real-life Spider-Man wasn't fighting villains but instead spotted assisting an elderly woman in crossing a busy road. He approached the woman who stood at a median to cross the road and helped her in doing so.

Take a look at the video

The video, which is now going on social media, captures the act of kindness displayed by the Jaipur man, who dressed himself up in the superhero costume to draw the attention of people.

In the footage, the Spider-Man was initially spotted looking at the road casually only to spot this elderly woman waiting to cross the road amidst vehicular movement. This made him offer some help and lead the woman to the other side. In his iconic red and blue costume, the Jaipur man was seen gently holding the woman's hand and guiding her to the other side of the road. He ensured to safely let the woman cross the road.

Read netizens' reactions

The incident has evoked a wave of positive comments online, with many users appreciating the kind-hearted gesture of real-life Spider-Man. Reacting to the video, some admired the act and pointed out that it quite resembles the helping nature of the reel character. "Ye Hui Na Spider-Man Wali Baat" (This is what Spider-Man is all about)," read a comment.