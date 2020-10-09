Spiced tea ice cream in a paratha cone leaves Twitter impressed and disgusted

Just when you thought bizarre food concoctions weren’t getting any worse, a culinary lad decided to ruin the most important beverage for desi folk, and managed to hit the viral note.
US-based caterer Owais Siddiqui whipped up an unusual ice-cream flavour and paired it with a paratha.
Siddiqui wrote on Twitter, “Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta.”
Twitter came down heavily on him and here are some reactions by those who were disgusted by the combination.
One user wrote, "Trying not to hyperventilate but every bone in my brown aunty body is screaming for this."
"Can the diaspora please stop playing these games and just eat their damn food," added another.
Meanwhile, there were some who lauded the effort.
One user wrote, "I love how it's always only western Desis who hate stuff like this. Meanwhile I went to Karachi and had nutella chai with pizza paratha. Like chill. It's food. Have fun. This looks delicious."
Siddiqui runs a catering service called Cucina di Oasis. The Instagram bio for the same states, “We provide great home cooked (halal) food, prepared with quality ingredients and a lot of heart.”
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)