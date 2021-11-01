'Special gift before Diwali?': Netizens outraged as commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked to Rs 266

It is bad news for users of commercial LPG cylinders . The Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 43 to Rs 266 from November 1. In Delhi, commercial cylinders of 19 kg will cost Rs 2,000.50 against Rs 1,734 earlier.

There is no increase in domestic LPG cylinders.

“Petroleum companies increase price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 43. Price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi now Rs 1736.50. On Sept 1st, price of commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 75," ANI said.

The news has further distressed the general public who are already distraught due to the rising fuel prices.

People from all walks of life are taking to social media to condemn the ever-rising prices.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 01:39 PM IST