Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 266; domestic cylinders spared

It is bad news for users of commercial LPG cylinders . The Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 43 to Rs 266 from November 1. In Delhi, commercial cylinders of 19 kg will cost Rs 2,000.50 against Rs 1,734 earlier.

There is no increase in domestic LPG cylinders.

“Petroleum companies increase price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 43. Price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi now Rs 1736.50. On Sept 1st, price of commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 75," ANI said.

In Kolkata, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder will now costs Rs 1,805.50.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 09:20 AM IST